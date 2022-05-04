Prakash Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.43 crore, up 12.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.43 crore in March 2022 up 12.15% from Rs. 1,032.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.73 crore in March 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.44 crore in March 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 106.76 crore in March 2021.

Prakash Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2021.

Prakash Ind shares closed at 75.90 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)