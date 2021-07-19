Ponni Sugars(E) Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore in June 2021 up 5.32% from Rs. 61.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2021 down 9.33% from Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2021 down 5.84% from Rs. 7.19 crore in June 2020.

Ponni Sugars(E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.86 in June 2020.

Ponni Sugars(E) shares closed at 304.30 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.57% returns over the last 6 months and 104.64% over the last 12 months.