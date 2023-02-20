Pitti Engineeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore in December 2022 down 10.15% from Rs. 264.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 34.90 crore in December 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 309.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.70% over the last 12 months.