    Pitti Engineeri Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.96 crore in December 2022 down 10.15% from Rs. 264.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.13 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.94 crore in December 2022 up 14.44% from Rs. 34.90 crore in December 2021.

    Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in December 2021.

    Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 309.00 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 24.70% over the last 12 months.

    Pitti Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.96304.17264.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.96304.17264.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.22211.51209.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.1711.39-15.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.6923.1819.70
    Depreciation11.0010.619.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4121.5316.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8225.9424.84
    Other Income1.120.360.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9426.3025.47
    Interest11.9912.039.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9514.2715.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9514.2715.60
    Tax4.824.124.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1310.1511.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1310.1511.52
    Equity Share Capital16.0316.0316.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.793.173.60
    Diluted EPS3.793.173.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.793.173.60
    Diluted EPS3.793.173.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

