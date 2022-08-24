Pidilite Industries: Strong competitive moat with overly stretched valuation

Pidilite Industries net profit rose 17% year on year to Rs 254 crore. Pidilite Industries Ltd reported a 17.3% decline in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 254 crore from Rs 308 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 12% year on year to Rs 2507 crore versus Rs 2235 crore last year. Total cost rose 18% year on year to Rs 2178 crore.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of the hugely popular Fevicol brand, registered a strong revenue growth in Q1FY23. Operating margins continue to remain under pressure from rising input costs, which are likely to affect the forthcoming quarters as well. Key result highlights Consolidated revenue rose 60 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,101 crore on a favourable base and robust demand across both product segments – adhesives and water-proofing. High commodity inflation adversely impacted Pidilite’s profitability, especially in the business-to-business (B2B)...