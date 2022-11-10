Pidilite Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,715.20 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,715.20 crore in September 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 2,213.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.88 crore in September 2022 down 0.75% from Rs. 339.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 492.40 crore in September 2022 down 0.6% from Rs. 495.39 crore in September 2021.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.68 in September 2021.

Pidilite Ind shares closed at 2,652.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.59% returns over the last 6 months and 10.88% over the last 12 months.