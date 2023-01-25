Pidilite Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,709.70 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,709.70 crore in December 2022 up 12.14% from Rs. 2,416.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.26 crore in December 2022 down 8.14% from Rs. 322.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.99 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 484.59 crore in December 2021.

Pidilite Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.35 in December 2021.

