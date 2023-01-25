English
    Pidilite Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,709.70 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,709.70 crore in December 2022 up 12.14% from Rs. 2,416.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.26 crore in December 2022 down 8.14% from Rs. 322.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.99 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 484.59 crore in December 2021.

    Pidilite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,709.702,715.202,416.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,709.702,715.202,416.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,344.471,434.871,197.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods226.98210.53177.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.66-24.63-2.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost260.97253.27227.76
    Depreciation57.4952.6844.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses383.84377.08337.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax410.29411.40433.68
    Other Income3.2128.326.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax413.50439.72440.15
    Interest10.097.096.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax403.41432.63433.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax403.41432.63433.50
    Tax107.1595.75110.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities296.26336.88322.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period296.26336.88322.52
    Equity Share Capital50.8350.8350.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.836.636.35
    Diluted EPS5.826.626.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.836.636.35
    Diluted EPS5.826.626.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited