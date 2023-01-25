English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pidilite Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,997.59 crore, up 5.15% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,997.59 crore in December 2022 up 5.15% from Rs. 2,850.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 304.17 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 358.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 500.99 crore in December 2022 down 9.6% from Rs. 554.20 crore in December 2021.

    Pidilite Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,997.593,011.152,850.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,997.593,011.152,850.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,506.731,589.831,438.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods220.43233.08185.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.32-45.99-15.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost308.75303.24280.02
    Depreciation68.6263.6460.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses449.50431.12413.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax427.24436.23488.57
    Other Income5.1310.985.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax432.37447.21493.74
    Interest15.0911.6810.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax417.28435.53482.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax417.28435.53482.99
    Tax111.14100.86127.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities306.14334.67355.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period306.14334.67355.51
    Minority Interest-3.57-5.31-0.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.603.083.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates304.17332.44358.49
    Equity Share Capital50.8350.8350.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.986.547.05
    Diluted EPS5.986.547.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.986.547.05
    Diluted EPS5.986.547.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited