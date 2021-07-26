Phillips Carbon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,003.85 crore, up 179.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,003.85 crore in June 2021 up 179.21% from Rs. 359.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.39 crore in June 2021 up 4092.37% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.37 crore in June 2021 up 304.76% from Rs. 41.35 crore in June 2020.

Phillips Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Phillips Carbon shares closed at 232.90 on July 23, 2021 (BSE)