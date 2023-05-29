PBM Polytex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.67 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PBM Polytex are:Net Sales at Rs 51.67 crore in March 2023 down 19.99% from Rs. 64.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 110.34% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 86.82% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.
|PBM Polytex shares closed at 85.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.
|PBM Polytex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.67
|51.24
|64.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.67
|51.24
|64.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.33
|35.39
|45.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.83
|4.84
|-3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.25
|5.95
|5.75
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.90
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.87
|9.14
|11.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-4.98
|4.63
|Other Income
|1.39
|0.84
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-4.14
|4.99
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-4.28
|4.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-4.28
|4.84
|Tax
|0.18
|-1.36
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-2.92
|3.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-2.92
|3.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.41
|-2.92
|3.99
|Equity Share Capital
|6.88
|6.88
|6.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-4.24
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-4.24
|5.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-4.24
|5.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-4.24
|5.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited