PBM Polytex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.67 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 51.67 51.24 64.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 51.67 51.24 64.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.33 35.39 45.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.83 4.84 -3.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.25 5.95 5.75 Depreciation 0.89 0.90 0.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.87 9.14 11.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 -4.98 4.63 Other Income 1.39 0.84 0.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -4.14 4.99 Interest 0.12 0.14 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 -4.28 4.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.23 -4.28 4.84 Tax 0.18 -1.36 0.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -2.92 3.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -2.92 3.99 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.41 -2.92 3.99 Equity Share Capital 6.88 6.88 6.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 -4.24 5.80 Diluted EPS -0.60 -4.24 5.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.60 -4.24 5.80 Diluted EPS -0.60 -4.24 5.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --