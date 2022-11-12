English
    Paushak Ltd Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paushak are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.82 crore in September 2022 up 22.64% from Rs. 40.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2022 down 8.32% from Rs. 14.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in September 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 20.90 crore in September 2021.

    Paushak Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 42.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 46.33 in September 2021.

    Paushak Ltd shares closed at 8,371.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.53% over the last 12 months.

    Paushak
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.8250.3040.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.8250.3040.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6011.257.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.27-0.87-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.366.035.39
    Depreciation3.293.241.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.5815.4610.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2715.1915.90
    Other Income4.660.733.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9315.9219.20
    Interest0.090.120.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.8415.8019.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.8415.8019.20
    Tax4.754.254.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0911.5514.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0911.5514.28
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.4737.4746.33
    Diluted EPS42.4737.4746.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.4737.4746.33
    Diluted EPS42.4737.4746.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
