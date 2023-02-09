English
    Paul Merchants Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,718.04 crore, up 10.07% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Paul Merchants are:Net Sales at Rs 1,718.04 crore in December 2022 up 10.07% from Rs. 1,560.88 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 11.24 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2022 up 29.75% from Rs. 18.42 crore in December 2021.
    Paul Merchants EPS has increased to Rs. 119.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 109.37 in December 2021.Paul Merchants shares closed at 1,336.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.
    Paul Merchants
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,718.041,761.421,560.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,718.041,761.421,560.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,653.611,704.581,511.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.35-2.71-1.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0210.417.74
    Depreciation1.070.910.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6229.2526.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0718.9816.82
    Other Income0.760.930.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8319.9017.54
    Interest5.104.172.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7315.7314.79
    Exceptional Items----0.17
    P/L Before Tax17.7315.7314.96
    Tax5.483.763.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2511.9711.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2511.9711.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.00-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.2511.9711.24
    Equity Share Capital1.031.031.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS119.16116.46109.37
    Diluted EPS119.16116.46109.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS119.16116.46109.37
    Diluted EPS119.16116.46109.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited