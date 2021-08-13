Patel Integrate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.07 crore, up 221.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.07 crore in June 2021 up 221.58% from Rs. 15.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021 up 17.4% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2021 up 3.25% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2020.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 22.70 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -21.45% returns over the last 6 months and 0.89% over the last 12 months.