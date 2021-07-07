Partani Applian Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 72.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2021 down 72.26% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 up 4.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

Partani Applian EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.

Partani Applian shares closed at 215.90 on September 02, 2015 (BSE)