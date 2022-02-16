Parsvnath Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.41 crore, up 399.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 298.41 crore in December 2021 up 399.53% from Rs. 59.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.87 crore in December 2021 up 45.48% from Rs. 126.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.58 crore in December 2021 up 2502.91% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.

Parsvnath shares closed at 17.55 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 210.62% over the last 12 months.