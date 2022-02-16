Parsvnath Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 298.41 crore, up 399.53% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 298.41 crore in December 2021 up 399.53% from Rs. 59.74 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.87 crore in December 2021 up 45.48% from Rs. 126.32 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.58 crore in December 2021 up 2502.91% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.
Parsvnath shares closed at 17.55 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 210.62% over the last 12 months.
|Parsvnath Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|298.41
|39.53
|59.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|298.41
|39.53
|59.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.02
|3.35
|1.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|191.13
|-11.12
|45.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.29
|4.24
|4.55
|Depreciation
|16.58
|8.28
|6.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.43
|38.66
|19.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.96
|-3.88
|-17.58
|Other Income
|3.03
|6.91
|13.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.00
|3.02
|-3.89
|Interest
|123.86
|75.17
|120.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-68.86
|-72.15
|-124.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.86
|-72.15
|-124.14
|Tax
|-0.01
|4.05
|2.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.85
|-76.20
|-126.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.85
|-76.20
|-126.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.72
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-68.87
|-75.47
|-126.32
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.73
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.73
|-2.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.73
|-2.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.73
|-2.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited