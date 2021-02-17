Parle Indus Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 91.93% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 105.05% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 115.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

Parle Indus EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2019.

Parle Indus shares closed at 11.90 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.49% over the last 12 months.