    Paracetamol maker Granules India posts 23% rise in Q3 profit

    Reuters
    January 24, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
    Pharmaceutical company Granules India Ltd reported a 23% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for the painkiller drug Paracetamol.

    Consolidated profit rose to 1.24 billion rupees ($15.22 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 1.01 billion rupees a year earlier.

    Consolidated revenue for the company rose nearly 15% to 11.46 billion rupees, "primarily driven by higher Paracetamol API sales in the US," the company said in an exchange filing.

    "Opportunities in Paracetamol are likely to continue and our geography expansion strategy in Europe is likely to yield higher turnover and EBITDA in future periods," Chairman Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.