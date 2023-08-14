Palco Metals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore, down 31.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 55.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 334.59% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 46.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

Palco Metals shares closed at 57.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.37% returns over the last 6 months and 0.26% over the last 12 months.