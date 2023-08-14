English
    Palco Metals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore, down 31.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Palco Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 55.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 334.59% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 46.92% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

    Palco Metals shares closed at 57.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.37% returns over the last 6 months and 0.26% over the last 12 months.

    Palco Metals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.2331.2955.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.2331.2955.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.9226.2351.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.403.671.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.710.48
    Depreciation0.110.190.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.121.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.361.21
    Other Income0.020.990.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.581.351.22
    Interest0.440.590.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.750.98
    Exceptional Items-1.86----
    P/L Before Tax-1.720.750.98
    Tax----0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.720.750.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.720.750.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.720.750.73
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.301.881.83
    Diluted EPS-4.301.881.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.301.881.83
    Diluted EPS-4.301.881.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

