Page Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,223.26 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,223.26 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 1,189.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.73 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 174.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 257.87 crore in December 2021.

Page Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 110.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 156.51 in December 2021.

Page Industries shares closed at 36,267.15 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.