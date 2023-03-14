English
    Page Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,223.26 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Page Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,223.26 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 1,189.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.73 crore in December 2022 down 29.12% from Rs. 174.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.40 crore in December 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 257.87 crore in December 2021.

    Page Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 110.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 156.51 in December 2021.

    Page Industries shares closed at 36,267.15 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.

    Page Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,223.261,255.021,189.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,223.261,255.021,189.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials389.98406.64321.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods378.45429.06239.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-185.97-280.62-4.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost214.82230.08190.03
    Depreciation19.9718.8216.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses233.22232.00192.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.79219.04234.03
    Other Income1.642.677.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.43221.71241.17
    Interest9.969.167.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.47212.54233.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.47212.54233.44
    Tax40.7450.4158.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.73162.13174.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.73162.13174.57
    Equity Share Capital11.1511.1511.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS110.93145.36156.51
    Diluted EPS110.93145.36156.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS110.93145.36156.51
    Diluted EPS110.93145.36156.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Page Industries #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am