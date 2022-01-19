Page Industries Q3 PAT seen up 8% YoY to Rs. 166.3 cr: ICICI Direct

page industries_54513635

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Page Industries to report net profit at Rs. 166.3 crore up 8% year-on-year (up 3.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,115.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 241 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

