English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    P and G Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 1,092.98 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.47 crore in December 2022 down 2.16% from Rs. 212.06 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.80 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 303.33 crore in December 2021.
    P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 63.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 65.33 in December 2021.P and G shares closed at 14,171.95 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.
    Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,137.391,040.921,092.98
    Other Operating Income--3.97--
    Total Income From Operations1,137.391,044.891,092.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials225.10266.30359.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods205.81211.4211.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.14-44.419.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.9351.2659.91
    Depreciation14.4113.9612.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--155.69--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses303.92190.65356.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax276.08200.02283.58
    Other Income9.316.736.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.39206.75290.44
    Interest3.860.952.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.53205.80287.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax281.53205.80287.50
    Tax74.0651.3975.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.47154.41212.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.47154.41212.06
    Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.9147.5765.33
    Diluted EPS63.9147.5765.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.9147.5765.33
    Diluted EPS63.9147.5765.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited