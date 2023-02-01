P and G Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore in December 2022 up 4.06% from Rs. 1,092.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.47 crore in December 2022 down 2.16% from Rs. 212.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.80 crore in December 2022 down 1.16% from Rs. 303.33 crore in December 2021.
P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 63.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 65.33 in December 2021.
|P and G shares closed at 14,171.95 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,137.39
|1,040.92
|1,092.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|3.97
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,137.39
|1,044.89
|1,092.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|225.10
|266.30
|359.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|205.81
|211.42
|11.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|55.14
|-44.41
|9.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.93
|51.26
|59.91
|Depreciation
|14.41
|13.96
|12.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|155.69
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|303.92
|190.65
|356.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|276.08
|200.02
|283.58
|Other Income
|9.31
|6.73
|6.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|285.39
|206.75
|290.44
|Interest
|3.86
|0.95
|2.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|281.53
|205.80
|287.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|281.53
|205.80
|287.50
|Tax
|74.06
|51.39
|75.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|207.47
|154.41
|212.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|207.47
|154.41
|212.06
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.91
|47.57
|65.33
|Diluted EPS
|63.91
|47.57
|65.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.91
|47.57
|65.33
|Diluted EPS
|63.91
|47.57
|65.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited