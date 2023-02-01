P and G Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,137.39 crore, up 4.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,137.39 1,040.92 1,092.98 Other Operating Income -- 3.97 -- Total Income From Operations 1,137.39 1,044.89 1,092.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 225.10 266.30 359.44 Purchase of Traded Goods 205.81 211.42 11.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.14 -44.41 9.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 56.93 51.26 59.91 Depreciation 14.41 13.96 12.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 155.69 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 303.92 190.65 356.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.08 200.02 283.58 Other Income 9.31 6.73 6.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 285.39 206.75 290.44 Interest 3.86 0.95 2.94 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.53 205.80 287.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 281.53 205.80 287.50 Tax 74.06 51.39 75.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 207.47 154.41 212.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 207.47 154.41 212.06 Equity Share Capital 32.46 32.46 32.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 63.91 47.57 65.33 Diluted EPS 63.91 47.57 65.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 63.91 47.57 65.33 Diluted EPS 63.91 47.57 65.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited