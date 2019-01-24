App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 05:00 PM IST

Orient Green Power Q3 loss widens to Rs 65.74 crore

The company's net loss was Rs 51.07 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Orient Green Power on Thursday reported widening of its consolidated net loss by over 28 per cent to Rs 65.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter.

Total income came down to Rs 33.62 crore from Rs 58.25 crore a year ago.

For the nine-month period ending December, consolidated net loss came in at Rs 33.23 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1.51 crore in April-December 2017.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, total income fell to Rs 282.79 crore from Rs 354.45 crore in corresponding period a year earlier.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Orient Green Power #Results

