    Oricon Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore, down 6.86% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oricon Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 133.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2022 down 423.58% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 83.7% from Rs. 18.10 crore in December 2021.

    Oricon Ent shares closed at 21.30 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.76% returns over the last 6 months and -42.59% over the last 12 months.

    Oricon Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.61132.98133.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.61132.98133.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.9079.0572.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.730.925.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6212.6612.60
    Depreciation7.638.028.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.4031.8630.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.200.472.65
    Other Income3.527.277.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.687.749.69
    Interest2.241.103.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.926.646.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.926.646.53
    Tax-0.992.432.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.934.214.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.15-0.02-3.84
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.094.200.25
    Minority Interest0.04-0.061.65
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.810.170.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.864.312.12
    Equity Share Capital31.4131.4131.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.270.14
    Diluted EPS-0.440.270.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.270.14
    Diluted EPS-0.440.270.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

