Orbit Exports Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.58 crore in March 2020 down 0.02% from Rs. 30.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2020 down 3.32% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2020 down 6.48% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2019.

Orbit Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2019.

Orbit Exports shares closed at 67.60 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.09% returns over the last 6 months and -41.52% over the last 12 months.