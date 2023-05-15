English
    Onward Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.02 crore, up 32.29% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onward Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.02 crore in March 2023 up 32.29% from Rs. 66.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2023 up 123.25% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2023 up 76.56% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.

    Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

    Onward Tech shares closed at 413.30 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.69% returns over the last 6 months and 38.11% over the last 12 months.

    Onward Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.0281.2666.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.0281.2666.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.2164.9849.60
    Depreciation3.213.302.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.639.7010.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.983.284.14
    Other Income3.101.991.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.085.276.04
    Interest0.390.420.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.694.855.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.694.855.73
    Tax2.981.331.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.713.523.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.713.523.90
    Equity Share Capital22.3122.2622.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.911.581.77
    Diluted EPS3.841.551.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.911.581.77
    Diluted EPS3.841.551.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:38 am