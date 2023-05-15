Onward Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.02 crore, up 32.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.02 crore in March 2023 up 32.29% from Rs. 66.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2023 up 123.25% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2023 up 76.56% from Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2022.

Onward Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2022.

Onward Tech shares closed at 413.30 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.69% returns over the last 6 months and 38.11% over the last 12 months.