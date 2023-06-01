Onelife Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 124.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 2850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.50 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.74% over the last 12 months.
|Onelife Capital Advisors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.17
|0.71
|1.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.17
|0.71
|1.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.24
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|0.92
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.46
|-0.89
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.67
|0.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|0.21
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.63
|0.20
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.02
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|13.36
|13.36
|13.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.01
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.01
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.01
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited