English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Onelife Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Onelife Capital Advisors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 124.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 2850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.50 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.74% over the last 12 months.

    Onelife Capital Advisors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.170.711.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.170.711.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.240.26
    Depreciation0.000.000.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.370.921.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.46-0.89
    Other Income1.070.670.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.590.21-0.02
    Interest0.630.200.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.02-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.02-0.04
    Tax0.05----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.02-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.02-0.04
    Equity Share Capital13.3613.3613.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.01-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.070.01-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Onelife Capital #Onelife Capital Advisors #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am