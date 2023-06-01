Onelife Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in March 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 124.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 2850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Onelife Capital shares closed at 11.50 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.74% over the last 12 months.