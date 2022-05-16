Omkar Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, down 53.98% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omkar Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 53.98% from Rs. 10.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2022 down 290.58% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 1066.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Omkar Special shares closed at 27.20 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)
|Omkar Speciality Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.05
|6.34
|10.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.05
|6.34
|10.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.33
|3.75
|7.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|-0.12
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.78
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.40
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.44
|1.82
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.56
|-0.28
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.01
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.34
|-0.27
|-0.27
|Interest
|1.58
|1.57
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-1.84
|-1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|4.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.92
|-1.84
|2.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.92
|-1.84
|2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.92
|-1.84
|2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-0.89
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-0.89
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|-0.89
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|-0.89
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
