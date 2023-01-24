Omax Autos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore, up 40.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore in December 2022 up 40.76% from Rs. 55.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 74.65% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 206.18% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

Omax Autos shares closed at 58.30 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.48% over the last 12 months.