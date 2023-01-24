Omax Autos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore, up 40.76% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore in December 2022 up 40.76% from Rs. 55.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 74.65% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 206.18% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.

    Omax Autos
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.9659.6455.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.9659.6455.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.2646.6038.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.940.000.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.134.927.10
    Depreciation6.695.004.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.298.2811.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.48-5.16-5.87
    Other Income4.722.684.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.24-2.48-1.72
    Interest5.866.779.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.62-9.25-10.78
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-4.62-9.25-10.78
    Tax-2.0514.50-0.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.57-23.75-10.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.57-23.75-10.13
    Equity Share Capital21.3921.3921.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-11.10-4.74
    Diluted EPS-1.20-11.10-4.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-11.10-4.74
    Diluted EPS-1.20-11.10-4.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
