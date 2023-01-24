Omax Autos Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore, up 40.76% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore in December 2022 up 40.76% from Rs. 55.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2022 up 74.65% from Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2022 up 206.18% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2021.
Omax Autos shares closed at 58.30 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.48% over the last 12 months.
|Omax Autos
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.96
|59.64
|55.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.96
|59.64
|55.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.26
|46.60
|38.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.94
|0.00
|0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.13
|4.92
|7.10
|Depreciation
|6.69
|5.00
|4.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.29
|8.28
|11.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.48
|-5.16
|-5.87
|Other Income
|4.72
|2.68
|4.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.24
|-2.48
|-1.72
|Interest
|5.86
|6.77
|9.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.62
|-9.25
|-10.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.62
|-9.25
|-10.78
|Tax
|-2.05
|14.50
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.57
|-23.75
|-10.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.57
|-23.75
|-10.13
|Equity Share Capital
|21.39
|21.39
|21.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-11.10
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-11.10
|-4.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-11.10
|-4.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-11.10
|-4.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited