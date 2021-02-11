Omax Autos Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, down 70.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in December 2020 down 70.81% from Rs. 99.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2020 down 441.94% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2020 down 276.31% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2019.

Omax Autos shares closed at 48.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)