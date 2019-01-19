Omax Autos Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 227.18 crore, down 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.18 crore in December 2018 down 25.67% from Rs. 305.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2018 down 87.38% from Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2018 down 40.01% from Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2017.

Omax Autos EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.84 in December 2017.

Omax Autos shares closed at 86.65 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.06% returns over the last 6 months and -24.09% over the last 12 months.