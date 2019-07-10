Oberoi Realty Q1 PAT may dip 46% YoY to Rs. 164.9 cr: ICICI Direct

The Oberoi Udaivilas | Remember the grand wedding of Kalki Koechlin in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? This is the hotel where whole procession was shot in Udaipur. One of the gems of the Oberoi group, it is ranked seventh according to travellers’ reviews. Located on the bank of Lake Pichola and spread over 50 acres, the hotel offers all amenities one would expect from a five-star hotel.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at Rs. 164.9 crore down 46% year-on-year (up 5.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 35.2 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 572.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 53.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 211.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.