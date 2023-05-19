NTPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41,317.86 crore, up 25.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41,317.86 crore in March 2023 up 25.57% from Rs. 32,905.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,672.32 crore in March 2023 up 0.9% from Rs. 5,621.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,830.57 crore in March 2023 up 13.09% from Rs. 11,345.59 crore in March 2022.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.80 in March 2022.

NTPC shares closed at 175.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 18.31% over the last 12 months.