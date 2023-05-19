English
    NTPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41,317.86 crore, up 25.57% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41,317.86 crore in March 2023 up 25.57% from Rs. 32,905.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,672.32 crore in March 2023 up 0.9% from Rs. 5,621.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,830.57 crore in March 2023 up 13.09% from Rs. 11,345.59 crore in March 2022.

    NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.80 in March 2022.

    NTPC shares closed at 175.10 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 18.31% over the last 12 months.

    NTPC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41,317.8641,410.5232,905.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41,317.8641,410.5232,905.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--20,996.8017,844.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,013.42----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel23,773.12----
    Employees Cost1,524.381,497.831,370.90
    Depreciation3,393.293,312.122,945.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,897.435,676.703,568.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,716.229,927.077,174.66
    Other Income1,721.06738.341,225.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,437.2810,665.418,399.69
    Interest2,581.662,874.441,912.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,855.627,790.976,487.48
    Exceptional Items360.23-1,733.49139.80
    P/L Before Tax7,215.856,057.486,627.28
    Tax1,543.531,581.231,005.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,672.324,476.255,621.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,672.324,476.255,621.89
    Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,696.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.854.625.80
    Diluted EPS5.854.625.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.854.625.80
    Diluted EPS5.854.625.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #NTPC #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 08:45 pm