NRB Bearings Q4 PAT may dip 37.6% YoY to Rs. 21.6 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects NRB Bearings to report net profit at Rs. 21.6 crore down 37.6% year-on-year (down 20.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 252.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 37.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More