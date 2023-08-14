Noida Toll Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 49.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 49.04% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2023 down 4.08% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 54.04% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.