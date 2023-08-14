English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Noida Toll Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore, down 49.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.24 crore in June 2023 down 49.04% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.18 crore in June 2023 down 4.08% from Rs. 8.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 54.04% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

    Noida Toll shares closed at 6.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.19% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.

    Noida Toll Bridge Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.244.546.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.244.546.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.330.28
    Depreciation9.939.8410.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.735.144.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.70-10.78-8.98
    Other Income0.520.700.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.19-10.09-8.82
    Interest0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.19-10.09-8.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.19-10.09-8.83
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.19-10.09-8.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.19-10.09-8.83
    Minority Interest0.01-0.010.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.18-10.10-8.82
    Equity Share Capital186.20186.20186.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.49-0.54-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Noida Toll #Noida Toll Bridge Company #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!