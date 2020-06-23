App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India Q4 PAT almost flat at Rs 498 crore

Total income from operations (net) rose to Rs 3,069.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,463.3 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NLC India on Tuesday reported almost flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 498.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted PAT of Rs 495.2 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income from operations (net) rose to Rs 3,069.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,463.3 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company's PAT increased to Rs 392.48 crore during January-March quarter from Rs 290.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Close

The standalone total income from operations (net) during January-March quarter increased to Rs 2,274.5 crore as compared with Rs 1,902.3 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

NLC India is a navratna company under the Coal Ministry. The main activity of the company is mining and power generation.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:58 pm

tags #Business #NLC India #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

United Nations invites KK Shailaja to speak on Kerala's fight against coronavirus outbreak

United Nations invites KK Shailaja to speak on Kerala's fight against coronavirus outbreak

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.