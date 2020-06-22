Nitin Spinners Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 380.13 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 380.13 crore in March 2020 up 21.35% from Rs. 313.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2020 down 63.53% from Rs. 17.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.01 crore in March 2020 up 15.42% from Rs. 47.66 crore in March 2019.

Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2019.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 36.95 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.81% returns over the last 6 months and -47.36% over the last 12 months.