    Nitin Spinners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 617.12 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nitin Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 617.12 crore in June 2023 down 12.94% from Rs. 708.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.90 crore in June 2023 down 55.93% from Rs. 65.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.11 crore in June 2023 down 29.75% from Rs. 109.76 crore in June 2022.

    Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.66 in June 2022.

    Nitin Spinners shares closed at 235.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 12.33% over the last 12 months.

    Nitin Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations617.12654.80708.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations617.12654.80708.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials418.31403.10539.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.0156.43-73.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.7134.9134.84
    Depreciation23.0321.3021.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.0089.3999.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0749.6687.16
    Other Income1.011.360.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0851.0387.98
    Interest15.1210.2811.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9640.7476.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.9640.7476.52
    Tax10.062.2110.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.9038.5465.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.9038.5465.58
    Equity Share Capital56.2256.2256.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.146.8511.66
    Diluted EPS5.146.8511.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.146.8511.66
    Diluted EPS5.146.8511.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nitin Spinners #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

