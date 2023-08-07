Nitin Spinners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 617.12 crore, down 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 617.12 crore in June 2023 down 12.94% from Rs. 708.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.90 crore in June 2023 down 55.93% from Rs. 65.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.11 crore in June 2023 down 29.75% from Rs. 109.76 crore in June 2022.

Nitin Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.66 in June 2022.

Nitin Spinners shares closed at 235.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 12.33% over the last 12 months.