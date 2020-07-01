Nirlon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.20 crore, up 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.20 crore in March 2020 up 6.82% from Rs. 76.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2020 up 98.66% from Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.36 crore in March 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 54.95 crore in March 2019.

Nirlon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2019.

Nirlon shares closed at 233.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -22.03% returns over the last 6 months and 17.77% over the last 12 months.