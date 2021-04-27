MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nippon Life India Asset Management posts Q4 PAT at Rs 167 crore

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4.13 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, NAM India said in a statement.

PTI
April 27, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 167 crore for the three months ended March 2021.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4.13 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, NAM India said in a statement.

The total income rose to Rs 362 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 149.56 crore in the year-ago period.

NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF).

As of March 31, 2021, NAM India’s assets under management stood at Rs 3,55,053 crore, including NIMF’s assets of Rs 2,28,586 crore.

Close

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s PAT was Rs 680 crore, an increase of 64 percent from the preceding fiscal, while the total income rose 19 percent to Rs 1,419 crore.

The company also announced its highest ever dividend of Rs 8 per share for 2020-21.

"In FY21, we continued our journey towards strong profitable growth, and remain focused on long term returns, while expanding our investor base. I am very happy to state that NAM India recorded its highest-ever profit-driven by robust asset growth, and better-operating efficiencies,” Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said.
PTI
TAGS: #Nippon Life India Asset Management #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2021 08:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.