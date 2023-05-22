Nilkamal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 828.89 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nilkamal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 828.89 crore in March 2023 up 11.7% from Rs. 742.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.21 crore in March 2023 up 141.21% from Rs. 19.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.66 crore in March 2023 up 70.99% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2022.

    Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 32.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.39 in March 2022.

    Nilkamal shares closed at 2,105.80 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.

    Nilkamal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations828.89754.29742.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations828.89754.29742.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials259.97414.73344.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods228.9220.98134.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.2510.66-16.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.2754.7648.33
    Depreciation28.6528.9926.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses182.35176.78179.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4847.3924.34
    Other Income3.532.757.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0150.1432.09
    Interest9.619.167.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.4040.9824.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.4040.9824.52
    Tax16.209.966.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.2031.0218.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.2031.0218.26
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.010.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.042.171.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.2133.1819.99
    Equity Share Capital14.9214.9214.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3022.2413.39
    Diluted EPS32.3022.2413.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3022.2413.39
    Diluted EPS32.3022.2413.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

