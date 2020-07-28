App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT Technologies Q1 profit dips 21% at Rs 80 crore

Its revenue increased 9.8 percent to Rs 1,057 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 962.7 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NIIT Technologies on Tuesday posted 20.6 percent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for June quarter 2020-21. The IT company had reported a net profit of Rs 100.6 crore in April-June period of the last financial year, NIIT Technologies said in a statement.

Its revenue increased 9.8 percent to Rs 1,057 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 962.7 crore in the year-ago period.

"Revenues grew 9.8 percent YoY and declined by 4.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, due to a sharp decline in the Travel and Transport vertical," the company said.

Close

Excluding the Travel and Transport vertical, revenues grew 5.1 percent sequentially, it added.

related news

The insurance services business grew 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter contributing 33.0 percent to the quarter's revenue. The BFS (banking and financial services) business was up 6.2 percent sequentially and had 17.2 percent share in the total revenue.

Other segments collectively expanded 8.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and represented 30.4 percent of the overall revenue, NIIT Tech said.

Among geographies, Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific) contributed 47 percent, 36 percent and 17 percent, respectively to the revenue mix.

The company saw an order intake of $186 million with three significant deals secured.

The order book executable over the next 12 months increased to $465 million, representing a growth of 18 percent YoY.

The company's ability to grow all non-travel related businesses sequentially and to also secure multiple significant deal wins even during a pandemic-affected quarter demonstrates the tenacity of the 11,000 members of Team NIIT Technologies, CEO Sudhir Singh said.

"The resolve of the team, the sustained deal momentum, ongoing ramp-ups, and the opportunity pipeline combined with very strong operational rigour, give us the confidence of delivering a sequential growth in the next quarter and a growth-led performance for the full year FY'21," Singh added.
First Published on Jul 28, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #NIIT Technologies #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.