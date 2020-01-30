NIIT Tech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 590.60 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 590.60 crore in December 2019 up 13.27% from Rs. 521.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.10 crore in December 2019 up 185.02% from Rs. 47.40 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.00 crore in December 2019 up 114.88% from Rs. 84.70 crore in December 2018.

NIIT Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 21.64 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.70 in December 2018.

NIIT Tech shares closed at 1,941.05 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.92% returns over the last 6 months and 48.72% over the last 12 months.