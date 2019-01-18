NIIT Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 971.70 crore, Up 28.45% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 971.70 907.40 756.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 971.70 907.40 756.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.90 4.10 5.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 0.10 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 558.60 534.60 444.80 Depreciation 31.40 31.90 31.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 225.90 204.50 180.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.00 132.20 94.90 Other Income 1.60 22.60 6.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.60 154.80 101.70 Interest 2.00 1.80 2.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 149.60 153.00 98.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 149.60 153.00 98.90 Tax 44.50 36.30 16.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.10 116.70 82.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.10 116.70 82.60 Minority Interest -4.90 -4.90 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.20 111.80 82.60 Equity Share Capital 61.60 61.60 61.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.27 18.17 12.31 Diluted EPS 16.09 17.94 12.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.27 18.17 12.31 Diluted EPS 16.09 17.94 12.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited