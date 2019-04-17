NHPC Q4 PAT seen up 7.7% YoY to Rs. 204 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Electric Utilities sector. The brokerage house expects NHPC to report net profit at Rs. 204 crore up 7.7% year-on-year (up 12% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,310 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 485.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.