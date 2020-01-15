Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, down 31.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in December 2019 down 31.43% from Rs. 21.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2019 down 2018.81% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019 down 59.57% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2018.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 9.15 on January 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.46% returns over the last 6 months and -63.69% over the last 12 months.