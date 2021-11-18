Neueon Towers Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 11.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.04 crore in September 2021 up 3.57% from Rs. 24.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021 up 43.66% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2020.

Neueon Towers shares closed at 2.20 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 193.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.