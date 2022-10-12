Nestle Q2 PAT seen up 3.1% YoY to Rs. 640.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle to report net profit at Rs. 640.9 crore up 3.1% year-on-year (up 17.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,348.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 987.1 crore.

