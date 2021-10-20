Nestle India: Double-digit revenue growth continues, with pressure on gross margins

The opportunity in the foods and beverages space is extremely attractive with Nestle India enjoying a strong brand recall. (Representative image)

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nestle India’s (CMP: Rs 19,378; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,86,830 crore) September quarter results were marginally below Street expectations. Broad-based growth was seen across categories. Price outlook for key raw materials is likely to remain firm and some margin pressure is likely in the near term. September 2021 quarter results Sales revenue grew by 9.6 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a domestic sales growth of 10 percent and an export sales growth of 1.3 percent. Domestic sales growth...