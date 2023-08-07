English
    NESCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.59 crore, up 32.54% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.59 crore in June 2023 up 32.54% from Rs. 103.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.10 crore in June 2023 up 41.63% from Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.63 crore in June 2023 up 48.9% from Rs. 74.30 crore in June 2022.

    NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.63 in June 2022.

    NESCO shares closed at 683.35 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 18.83% over the last 12 months.

    NESCO
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.59157.24103.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.59157.24103.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.6913.976.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.08-0.21-0.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.415.944.21
    Depreciation14.039.227.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3238.0926.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0790.2458.81
    Other Income24.5420.357.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.60110.5866.60
    Interest3.031.603.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.58108.9963.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.58108.9963.40
    Tax17.4824.089.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.1084.9153.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.1084.9153.73
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8012.057.63
    Diluted EPS10.8012.057.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8012.057.63
    Diluted EPS10.8012.057.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

