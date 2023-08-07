NESCO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.59 crore, up 32.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.59 crore in June 2023 up 32.54% from Rs. 103.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.10 crore in June 2023 up 41.63% from Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.63 crore in June 2023 up 48.9% from Rs. 74.30 crore in June 2022.

NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 10.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.63 in June 2022.

NESCO shares closed at 683.35 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 18.83% over the last 12 months.