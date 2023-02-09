English
    NESCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore, up 52.99% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.83 crore in December 2022 up 52.99% from Rs. 93.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.08 crore in December 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.21 crore in December 2022 up 43.42% from Rs. 70.57 crore in December 2021.

    NESCO
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.83142.8793.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.83142.8793.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.887.827.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.66-1.170.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.254.244.14
    Depreciation8.267.606.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.1731.0019.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.6093.4054.18
    Other Income19.3515.639.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.95109.0263.82
    Interest2.814.602.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.14104.4261.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.14104.4261.34
    Tax20.0622.5212.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.0881.9049.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.0881.9049.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.0881.9049.30
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9511.627.00
    Diluted EPS9.9511.627.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9511.627.00
    Diluted EPS9.9511.627.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited