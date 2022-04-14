Neogen Chemicals Q4 PAT seen up 30.8% YoY to Rs. 12.2 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Neogen Chemicals to report net profit at Rs. 12.2 crore up 30.8% year-on-year (up 16.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 65.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 153.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 54.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 20.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 28.7 crore.

